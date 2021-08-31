News Who Is Jake Baker? 5 Things to Know About ‘Below Deck’ Engineer Dating Malia White By Emily Longeretta 6 hours ago Courtesy of Jake Baker/Instagram 5 1 / 5 He’s From New Zealand The engineer was born in Whakatane, a small town in New Zealand. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News