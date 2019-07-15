She Was a Fan of the Kardashians

Ensing was one of the social media influencers invited to Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty launch in June 2017. In addition to making videos recreating the famous family’s makeup looks, Ensing also filmed a video in Jenner’s former glam room.

“Today I’m filming in Kylie Jenner’s old beauty room, which is so awesome. I’m getting to film here because one of my friends bought her old house,” Ensing began in video titled “GRWM IN KYLIE JENNER’S GLAM ROOM! OMG!” uploaded in March 2018. “It’s so weird filming in there, I feel like I know the room already, just from watching the Kardashians and seeing [it] on Kylie’s Snapchat and Instagram and everything.”