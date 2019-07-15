She Was Accused of Copying Merch

Back in 2017, Ensing was accused of copying Skull House Designs CEO and designer Kelsey Kinsman’s designs for her own merchandise. She addressed the controversy in a since-deleted video titled “My Statement” at the time.

“You guys know that I would never intentionally hurt you or anyone else. And the person that was brought to my attention, I never heard of and didn’t steal anything,” she said at the time. “If someone thinks that I’ve taken something from them, they are more than welcome to reach out to my legal team with their copyright or trademark paperwork.”

She later backtracked via Twitter.

“I’m so sorry for how everything was handled. I would never intentionally hurt you or steal from someone. I hope @kelseykinsman and you all can forgive me. I can only learn from my mistakes,” Ensing tweeted in November 2017. “Again, I’m very sorry and made a mistake. I could’ve handled it better and will learn moving forward from this situation. 😞”