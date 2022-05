4. What Has She Written?

In 2006, Bredehoft contributed an essay to a book called Beyond a Reasonable Doubt: Letters and Essays from the Famous and Infamous on the True Legal Definition of Guilt in America’s Courtrooms, which had an introduction by the late Larry King. The book also included work by Vice President Kamala Harris and Bob Shapiro, who was one of O.J. Simpson‘s lawyers in his murder trial.