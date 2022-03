He Only Sang at Karaoke Before His Audition

The self-described “shy” musician never performed for an audience before deciding to give American Idol a shot. “I’ve done some karaoke around our town, and that was pretty exciting. And that’s about it,” Finelli told the judges. Later, he confessed to the cameras, “Right now, I sing in my bedroom. Right now, I sing in my basement. Right now, I sing in the shower.”