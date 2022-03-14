He’s A Longtime ‘American Idol’ Fan

Even just getting to audition for Richie, Perry and Bryan, 45, was a dream come true for Finelli. “I love American Idol,” he told cameras before his performance. “It showcases people’s talents that maybe, they might be afraid to show themselves.” Though it too him years to work up the courage to try out for the long-running singing competition, Finelli decided to take a chance before it was too late. “I’m 28. I wanted to at least try before [I reach] the age limit for Idol. It’s time to give it a shot,” he said, referring to the rule that contestants cannot be older than 29 when they try out.