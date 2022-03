His Audition Song Was Special to Him

“Rainbow” has always been a song that meant a lot to Finelli. “It’s gotten me through some hardships [and] and some hard times,” he told Idol cameras after winning his golden ticket. “I also sang it for my grandmother, who was dying of cancer.” Describing his grandmother as his “biggest supporter,” Finelli revealed that he knew she would have been proud of his audition: “I think today she was with me. So, I sang that song for her.”