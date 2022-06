1. He Played on the Cleveland Cavaliers With Tristan Thompson

Bogut spent decades in the NBA, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2005 to 2012, the Golden State Warriors from 2012 to 2016, the Dallas Mavericks from 2016 to 2017, the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers from 2017 to 2018 and finally, for the Golden State Warriors — again — from 2018 to 2019. During his time with the Cavaliers, he overlapped with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-partner Tristan Thompson.