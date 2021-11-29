He’s Met the Family.

Lohan’s now-deleted Instagram post from February 2020 that included Shammas also showed the couple hanging out with her sister, Ali Lohan. After Lindsay announced the engagement, her father, Michael Lohan, issued a statement on the news. “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she’s doing in life,” he told HollywoodLife. Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan, also shared his thoughts on the news, commenting, “My best friends!!!” on the Instagram announcement.