5. She’s Friends With Delilah Belle Hamlin

Banos has a connection to Disick’s most recent ex — she is friends with Amelia’s sister, Delilah. “So now that we have matching shoes we need matching jackets so dm me where this is from plz and thank yew,” Delilah, 23, commented on Banos’ November Instagram post, to which her pal replied, “U got it twinnieeee.”