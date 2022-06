5. Is He an Animal Lover?

Abbott shows his love of animals by serving on the board of the Animal Humane Society. He also has a history of honoring pets and trying to get viewers to adopt through the creation of Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl, Hero Dog Awards and American Rescue Dog Show lineup. Through GAC Media, he’s kept the positive animal program going with the K-9 Hero Awards and the Great American Rescue Bowl on GAC Family.