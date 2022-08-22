Who Are Brandon Green’s Family Members?

His parents, Sir Philip Green and Cristina Green, have an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, Forbes reports. Philip owns British clothing stores Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and more through their Arcadia Group. While Philip works in London on weekdays, he returns to Monaco every weekend, which is where Cristina can usually be found.

Brandon’s sister, Chloe Green, made headlines when she dated model Jeremy Meeks, the “hot felon” that went viral in 2014. They were together from 2017 to 2019 and welcomed a son in May 2018, making Brandon an uncle.