1. He’s a Restaurateur

Chris is the founder and CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, a Greek-inspired restaurant with four locations in the Chicago area. “We offer a refreshing take on mama’s recipes and deliver them to you just the same way she always did, with love and a smile,” the chain’s website notes. Coincidentally, Deepti and Kyle were recently spotted entering Kanela’s Wicker Park location in a viral TikTok video in March.