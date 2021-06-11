2. He Dated High-Profile ‘Bachelor’ Alums on Two Spinoffs

The North Carolina native did not give up on finding The One after his split from Pappas. He appeared on season 2 of Bachelor Pad in 2011, making it to the finale with Michelle Money before losing to Holly Durst and Michael Stagliano. He also starred on season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, during which he struck up a romance with AshLee Frazier. However, they split during the finale since they were not ready to commit to each other.