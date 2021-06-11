3. He Dated Chrishell Stause On and Off for Years

Bunn met Stause after he returned from playing professional basketball in Germany. They dated for a short time before she was approached to appear on The Bachelor. While she did not end up starring on the show, Pappas claimed that Bunn went on The Bachelorette because he believed the realtor was set to be the lead. After his elimination, he and Stause got back together and dated for two years.

“For me, in my life, of course I’m going to fall hard for her,” he explained on the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January.