4. He grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Harry lived in the posh Connecticut suburbs for most of his childhood before becoming a New York City “It” boy. During a 2012 Interview magazine profile, Harry credited the quick train ride to NYC with making him a “really open-minded” individual. “I’ve been coming into the city since I was 7 to go to museums [and] gallery openings with my parents, and even shoots with my mom,” he said at the time. “If I hadn’t had that opportunity, I would be a completely different person.”