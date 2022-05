1. What Is She Known for?

Kiyoko began her career as a young actress, appearing in episodes of Unfabulous, Wizards of Waverly Place and The Fosters. She also starred in Lemonade Mouth, Insidious: Chapter 3, Jem and the Holograms and episodes of Five Points. The “Chance” musician released her debut album, Expectations, in 2018 in addition to four other EPs.