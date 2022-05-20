4. Why Do Her Fans Call Her ‘Lesbian Jesus’?

Kiyoko has been vocal about her coming out journey and being proud of her identity, which garnered her the “Lesbian Jesus” moniker from devoted fans.

“From the beginning, I wanted to perform. I’d say my top three passions were performing, food, and girls. Everything I did in my life was because of girls,” she told Paper magazine in June 2018. “I don’t know what it was, but I just loved being around beautiful strong women. That made me feel really good, and comfortable in my skin, even though I wasn’t out. I didn’t know any gay people or anyone in the community at my school. I’m sure there were [LGBTQ people], but they were just like me — hiding.”