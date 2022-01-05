A TikTok Assist

The rumored couple teamed up for a TikTok challenge in January 2022 from her bedroom. She captioned her footage, “Trying to do a challenge. This is almost 40.” They tackled several popular challenges, including one in which a shirtless Schinelli attempted to lift the “Voices” songstress. Kramer tagged Schinelli’s Instagram page while resharing their videos via her Story.

Kramer later revealed that she hadn’t laughed like that “in a very long time.” She then asked her Instagram followers if she should do more challenges “to pass the time when the kids are gone.”