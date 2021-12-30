Cheeky Vacation Comments

“New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life. For the first time in more than a decade (or more) I actually celebrated my birthday,” Schinelli wrote via Instagram on December 14, again tagging the tropical destination that Kramer was spotted at earlier in the month. “Detached myself from work. Detached myself from outside noise. Spent days actually unwinding and being able to relax. Being present and being able to enjoy where I am and the people I’m with and not worrying about rushing to do the next thing. (Very difficult task for me). Much needed and much appreciated.”

Kramer raised eyebrows after she commented on the post, “🙌🔥❤️,” leading some fans to think that they were on the trip together. They each shared clues about paddle boarding adventures, appeared to be hanging out on the same dock and were on a boat with an identical city in the background.