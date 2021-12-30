Hinting at the Mystery Man

Kramer addressed her robe photo and the shirtless man who took the snap during the December 16 episode of her podcast, noting that she wasn’t ready to say who he was publicly.

“I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good. … I think I’m so afraid of, like, I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground. My therapist said, ‘You’re used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing.’ So, when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it’s like, ‘Oh that freaks me out,’ like, ‘That can’t be real,’” she explained. “For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop and I don’t want to be fooled again.”

The “I Hope It Rains” singer added that things were still new with the man in her photo, and she wasn’t ready to speak about how the romance was progressing just yet.

“I don’t want to be embarrassed again. I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I,” she said. “I tried to change the narrative because I believed that we could have made it work but I also, when it happened again, now I look like a frickin’ idiot, I look like a girl who should have left a long time ago. I felt stupid and I don’t want that to happen again. I’m so afraid.”