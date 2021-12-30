Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Does Jana Kramer Have a New Man? All the Signs About Who She’s Dating After Mike Caussin Divorce

By
Holiday Activity Crossover Does Jana Kramer Have a New Man
 Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast
NewYear_121021_600x338

Holiday Activity Crossover

The 90210 alum shared a series of photos with her kids at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Tennessee on December 16. “Nothing better than @gaylordoprylandresort during Christmas time … a tradition for us always,” she captioned the snaps, including a group shot on the ice-skating rink.

While Kramer didn’t tag her rumored beau, he shared photos via his Instagram Story from the same Christmas-themed spots with his own daughter. The similar posts led some fans to think they enjoyed the holiday festivities together.

Back to top