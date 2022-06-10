2021

Alexander alleged on the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast that her team had him sign paperwork that would end their marriage but give them an opportunity to date.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he alleged. “They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage … in the future if we felt the same way.”

He then claimed that Britney’s phone number was no longer in service after a 30-day period.