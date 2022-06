2022

Alexander was arrested after he attempted to crash Britney and Asghari’s wedding.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife. My only wife,” he said via Instagram Live at the time. “I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

Us confirmed that he was booked for three misdemeanors and his bail was set at $22,500.