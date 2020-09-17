He Was an Oscars Correspondent for Ellen DeGeneres

Harris and his teammates appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, which led to him being named the talk show’s Oscars correspondent for the 2020 awards show in February.

He rubbed shoulders with Hollywood elite, including Billie Eilish and Brad Pitt, at the ceremony and then attended Vanity Fair’s afterparty. “Hailey Bieber was obsessed with me,” he told the magazine. “I was like, ‘Am I really talking to Hailey Bieber for 30 minutes right now?’ It was just so pleasing.”