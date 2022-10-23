Who Is Jim Gaffigan's Wife? What to Know About Jeannie Gaffigan

Hot Pocket! Comedian Jim Gaffigan has kept audiences rolling in the aisles with his comedy for years, and he’s mentioned his wife quite a bit in his standup.

The longtime comedian is married to Jeannie Gaffigan, who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has eight siblings and went on to become an actress in regional theater. When she moved to New York, she was featured in sketch comedy groups and smaller plays. Beyond entertaining the public, she also pursued some important public service.

She founded a non-profit called Shakespeare on the Playground. This group was dedicated to teaching both literacy and production to urban children, and she did it all using Shakespearean plays.