Who Is Jim Gaffigan's Wife? What to Know About Jeannie Gaffigan

Did Jeannie Gaffigan Have Cancer?

Jeannie was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor in April 2017. The tumor was the size of a pear, and it had been growing for about a year. She knew something was wrong when she experienced recurring dizziness, headaches and coughing fits.

When Jeannie was with her children at the pediatrician, the doctor encouraged Jeannie to get checked out because she couldn’t hear out of one ear.

She described herself to People in 2017 as a “ticking time bomb, waiting to be paralyzed,” as the tumor was wrapping itself around her brain stem.

Surgeons went in and carefully excised the tumor over the course of nine hours.

But the battle wasn’t over yet. After the surgery, she came down with aspiration pneumonia and had to endure a feeding tube.

Jeannie later said in an interview that she was making deals with God and then joked that all she wanted to do was “live and become a Victoria’s Secret model.”