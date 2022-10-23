Who Is Jim Gaffigan's Wife? What to Know About Jeannie Gaffigan

Do Jeannie Gaffigan Meet Jim Gaffigan Working Together?

Jeannie is a producer and comedy writer who has been imperative to her husband’s comedy specials. This includes 2006’s Beyond the Pale, 2012’s Mr. Universe, 2018’s Noble Ape, and 2020’s The Pale Tourist. Several of these specials are currently available on Netflix.

The comedy writer was also an important part of his sitcom, The Jim Gaffigan Show. It ran from 2015 to 2016 on TV Land. The show centered on a husband and wife trying to raise their five kids in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City. Jim played a fictionalized version of himself.

The fictionalized “Jeannie Gaffigan” was played by Ashley Williams. Although, the real Jeannie was onscreen for four episodes in different roles, according to IMDb.

The show also starred Michael Ian Black, Adam Goldberg, and even Macaulay Culkin in a few episodes!

But producing all that comedy isn’t the only thing she’s done professionally. She founded another non-profit called The Imagine Society. It brings youth-led organizations together to help their communities.

She can also add the title “author” to her resume: She penned the book When Life Gives You Pears: The Power of Family, Faith, and Funny People.