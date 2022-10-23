Who Is Jim Gaffigan's Wife? What to Know About Jeannie Gaffigan

How Did Jeannie Gaffigan Meet Jim Gaffigan?

According to CountryLiving, Jim and Jeannie both relocated to New York City in their 20s to pursue their respective careers, and ended up living on the same block in Manhattan. Jeannie had seen Jim perform in a sketch group and thought, “He’s really good.”

The two started talking after meeting at a Nolita Korean market in New York City in 2000 and quickly built a friendship.

“I smiled at him and said hello,” she told New York Times. “He said, ‘Where do I know you from?’ And I said, ‘We’ve probably seen each other at the comedy clubs.'”

After resisting his attempts at meeting for lunch, she finally agreed. And that’s when Jim told her they were “probably going to get married.” He was right because they tied the knot on July 26, 2003, in New York City at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral. He was 37 at the time, and she was 33.

Beyond their romantic connection, they were also collaborating professionally. She asked him to do a workshop for Shakespeare on the Playground. But he needed her help, too, requesting her assistance with his acting skills.

Eventually, this led to his time on Welcome to New York, a short-lived CBS sitcom. He played a weatherman from Indiana who ends up as a meteorologist on a New York City morning show. Josh Radnor of How I Met Your Mother , Christine Baranski and Sara Gilbert also starred.