Who Is Jim Gaffigan's Wife? What to Know About Jeannie Gaffigan

How Many Kids do Jeannie Gaffigan and Jim Gaffigan Have Together?

There are five kids in the Gaffigan family! Their names are Jack, Marre, Katie, Patrick and Michael, and all of them were born at home.

Tragedy struck the family in 2008 when Jeannie and Jim lost their newborn just a few hours after she was born.

The couple later spoke candidly to Catholic New York about their loss. They were able to hold their baby “until she fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” Jeannie said that Katie, their rainbow baby, was born on Mother’s Day in 2009.

So, what kind of a mom is Jeannie? Her husband described her as “tireless” and “very good at making things special for the kids.” This includes decorating rooms and “giving them actual attention,” he teased.

One of Jim’s famous jokes is about when people ask him what it’s like to have five children. He tells people to “Imagine you’re drowning, and someone hands you a baby.” Sounds like the comedian has a lot of quality time with his kids!