4. She Made Headlines for Another Relationship

The same month that Fox was seen spending time with West, the No Sudden Move star called out her ex Artemiev.

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox alleged via her Instagram Stories in December 2021, adding, “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it.”

Artemiev, for his part, denied all the allegations to Page Six, saying, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”