5. She Loves to Travel the World

The Gotham Awards nominee previously used her social media to offer her followers a glimpse at her love for travel.

“Driving thru Nebraska was probably one of the most magical drives I ever took. I was alone with no GPS. My phone didn’t have service through 3 states. I was doing directions with the compass app. Got lost 10+ times. But everywhere I seemed to end up was exactly where I needed to be. Nebraska felt like an abandoned ghost state, nothing really seemed to make sense. It was eerie and surreal. I was nervous and excited all at the same time,” she detailed in an Instagram post in March 2019. “I still don’t know what road I took but I barely saw any cars at all and not one single person.”

Fox added: “I recommend that everyone at some point in their life travel across country alone. You can’t even imagine what you’ll learn about yourself…. (and most importantly: take the back roads!!).”

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Diana Cooper