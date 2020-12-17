He Put Up a Child for Adoption

During an appearance on the “Scissoring Isn’t a Thing” podcast in December 2020, the businessman revealed that his high school girlfriend, Debbie, got pregnant after they had sex in his college dorm. The incident led the now-exes to put their son up for adoption when Anderson was 18 years old. Following criticism from trolls, he spoke out via Instagram in defense of his previous choice.

“To the people from private accounts saying negative things — go kick rocks on the freeway, you’re not welcome here,” he wrote. “We all have a story and as much as I believe our past doesn’t necessarily define who we are as adults, it definitely plays a role in who we get to be today. I am strong because I have struggled, I am wise because I have made mistakes, I am accepting and full of love because I have experienced otherwise.”