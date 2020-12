He Is a Celebrity Hair Colorist

Anderson’s roster of celebrity clients is not limited to Cavallari. He has also worked with Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus. “I love seeing my clients light up after their hair is colored and styled,” he previously told the Art of Being Female. “I love giving my clients an extra boost of confidence with a fresh new do.”