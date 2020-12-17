He Is Happily Engaged

On the season 3 finale of Very Cavallari in March 2020, Anderson proposed to his longtime beau, Austin Rhodes (a.k.a. Scoot). “Scoot wanted a quiet engagement, so that’s what I went with. [I] cooked him his favorite meal and we ate dinner at our favorite cozy place in the house by the fire in Nashville,” he told E! News after the episode aired. “I know how much it meant to Scoot that his twin brother [Aaron Rhodes] was there, so I had Aaron and my sister, Malia, in the garage with Kristin and Jay watching from behind the cameras. He was completely shocked and had no idea it was coming.”