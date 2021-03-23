Not Back With Jay

While social media users speculated that Cavallari and Cutler were back on in January 2021 when they posted the aforementioned photo and statement together via Instagram, a source told Us that wasn’t the case.

“There are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together,” the source said. “They are just friends. Kristin is single. Kristin and Jay have remained friends. They will always have each other’s back no matter what. Coparenting has been going well — they are doing the best they can.”