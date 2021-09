She Wasn’t Bitter Toward Monica

Despite what happened between the women, Tripp said in 2017 that when projects are made about the case, she hopes Lewinsky is portrayed correctly. “It’s unlikely they’ll show Bill Clinton as a predator exploiting a willing young girl. She consented. She instigated. But she was a kid,” she told Page Six. “I hope [the producers] do her justice because she’s a lovely, intelligent girl — just lacking a moral compass.”