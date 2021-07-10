2. His parents Lisa and Eric Eisner have notable careers themselves.

His mom, Lisa, is a fashion photographer and jewelry designer. For Mother’s Day in 2019, the artist shared via Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to @lisaeisnerjewelry you gave me life and also taught me how to find its magical beauty. Forever thankful to you and all the mothers in the world.” Eisner’s father, Eric, was the president of the David Geffen Company for ten years before retiring. Currently, he is the founder of the YES Scholars non-profit organization.