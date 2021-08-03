1. He Is a Musician

Felber creates music under the name “Attawalpa,” and he opened up about his decision to stay a solo artist in order to retain full control of his vision.

“I’ve been signed to labels before, and had a bunch of money. They’ll say ‘make something with this’ and that’s really cool, and I did, but then they’re allowed to dabble in it and I really like the sort of DIY, out on the street, aspect of making things,” he told Yuck Magazine in July 2021. “Especially with videos, I get to collaborate and evolve with really cool directors and people I’ve been wanting to work with for ages.”

Dunham showed her support for her boyfriend after his new song “Yellow Fingers” was released.

“Brand new song & video from my ❤️ 💡 👑 @attawalpa and by gosh I believe he’s done it again,” the writer captioned the clip via Instagram in May 2021. “It’s so special – and nice green ‘knickers’ my love, did not know those moves were in you.”