2. His Name Has an Interesting History

Felber clarified that his middle name Atahualpa was given to him by his mother to represent the last Incan king. His brother received the middle name Tupaq to reflect the other remaining ruler in what is now known as Peru.

“They’re both old Peruvian kings. Atahualpa was the mischievous, rebellious one,” the performer mentioned to Yuck Magazine. “He was like the last Incan king, so he was basically ruling the empire and trying to fight his brother at the same time.”