3. He Is Proud of His Heritage

The Peruvian English producer previously opened up about staying in touch with his South American heritage.

“Most of my school life was in this country and I felt a bit kind of pressured to hide that side of me. I don’t know if that’s something to do with me or society, but I didn’t really embrace it until recently,” he told Yuck Magazine about adjusting to his new normal in the U.S.

Felber continued: “It’s part of me. It influences me a lot. It influences me in what I eat, like every day. I’ve tasted Peruvian food and it’s the bomb. I feel like it’s a different world over there, you know. The culture’s different and reflects the past and what the country is like. So like, I’m blessed I’ve had that experience and I’m blessed I can speak Spanish as well as English.”