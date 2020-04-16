Love Lives Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Lopilato: 5 Things to Know About the Actress By Erin Crabtree April 15, 2020 Luisana Lopilato Courtesy of Luisana Lopilato/Instagram 5 2 / 5 2. She’s From Argentina She is from Buenos Aires and made a major mark on the industry in Argentina before marrying Bublé. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spice Up Your Meals Like a Pro With These Seasonings and Sauces Head Over To Life To Go For Some Great Food Prep And Snacks Start Snacking Guilt-Free With These Ultra-Tasty ‘Real Food’ Bars More News