Duchess Meghan’s Family: Everything We Know About the Royal In-Laws

Samantha Markle

Meghan’s half-sister made headlines after it was revealed she was writing a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister around the same time that the former Suits star announced her engagement to Harry. She told Us in November 2017 that she has barely spoken to Meghan, who is 16 years younger than her, since 2008, despite sharing the same father. Samantha also confirmed to Us that she has been in a wheelchair ever since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

While Samantha told Us in November that she would “love to go” to the royal wedding, a source previously confirmed to Us that Samantha was not invited. Shortly after news of her father’s photo scandal broke, Samantha took responsibility for the scandal in a since-deleted tweet.

Samantha lashed out at her half-sister on Twitter in July, blaming Meghan for their father’s health problems and claiming she would hold the former actress responsible if he dies.

Samantha publicly apologized in October 2018, but slammed her sibling again in March 2018, claiming that she has “no heart.”

Following her half-sister and her husband Harry’s announcement of their planned “step back” from their royal duties in January 2020, Samantha voiced her opinion on the matter. “It’s a slap in the face,” she told Inside Edition after the couple released their statement. “I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duties and to lead by example.”