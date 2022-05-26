2. How Did She Meet Liotta?

During a September 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Hannibal actor revealed that his daughter, Karsen, set him up with Nittolo.

Liotta told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that his daughter met Nittolo through her son Chazz, and told her, “I want you to go out with my dad. I think you’d be perfect for my dad.”

The Newark native explained that Nittolo had reservations about the setup at first and told Karsen, “I want nothing to do with an actor.” Liotta admitted he, too, was skeptical because of the 20-year age difference and because Nittolo’s children were still young. “When you’re in your 60s, the last thing you want is a 10-year-old. Luckily this kid is very cool,” he said on the show about Nittolo’s youngest son, Joey.