3. How Is Her Relationship With Liotta’s Daughter?

Nittolo has Karsen’s name in her Instagram bio, along with the names of her four biological children.

On Mother’s Day in 2021, Nittolo shared a photo via Instagram of her with her children and wrote in the caption, “missing @karsen_liotta.” In September 2020, Karsen shared photos via Instagram of her taking a road trip with Nittolo and her daughter, Jade.