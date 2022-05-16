1. What Does She Do?

Mazepa, 26, is a fashion model who uses social media to share her photo shoots.

“Some of my biggest achievements in the industry are my recent worldwide campaign for Guess, being featured in Elle Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar, being crowned Miss Vienna and acting in the reality TV show The Hills: New Beginnings,” she told Naluda Magazine in September 2021, while offering some advice to aspiring models. “For sustainable success it is key to find out for yourself how far you are willing to go and where to draw the line, especially when it comes to your health and today’s beauty standards. Stay true to yourself and your core values.”