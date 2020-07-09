He’s a Dedicated Dad

Back in November 2017, Rivera described Dorsey as a “sensitive” man, noting they have very different parenting styles.

“I’m really A-type. I know that Josey really likes [a] schedule. I’m not crazy like we can’t deviate, but I think Josey listens to me a little bit more,” she told Us at the time. “He’s a Cancer. Josey will get him. Josey will get him good.”

More recently, Dorsey opened up about how much he loves his son in a Father’s Day tribute last month.

“Tomorrow, next week, next month, next year is never promised,” he wrote on June 21 via Instagram. “Be grateful for yours if they’re still around – especially during these crazy times we’re all living through✌️❤️🙏 Josey I love you so much, you are the sunshine & joy of my life, proud to be your daddy💛.”