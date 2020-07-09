His Marriage to Naya Had Ups and Downs

Rivera and Dorsey initially called it quits in November 2016. While they later reconciled (and the actress withdrew her divorce petition), their relationship made headlines in 2017 when Rivera was arrested for domestic battery after an alleged altercation with Dorsey.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey tweeted in November 2017. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Less than a month after the incident, Rivera filed for divorce for a second time. The domestic battery charges against the Devious Maids star were subsequently dismissed after Dorsey opted not to press charges.

Their divorce was finalized in June 2018.