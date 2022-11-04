Besties Forever! Who Is Selena Gomez’s BFF Raquelle Stevens? What to Know

4. What Is Raquelle Stevens Writing a Book About?

Stevens and radio host Tanya Rad teamed up to pen a nonfiction guidebook about finding hope and joy, as well as managing anxious behaviors.

“We hope The Sunshine Mind becomes a best friend for you. We hope it brings you steadiness,” Stevens wrote via Instagram last month, revealing the book will be released in January 2023. “We pray it restores hope in your heart in the places where you may have lost it. We pray that this book – and the sunshine mindset – creates a beautiful community of people who want to live life through hope-colored glasses.”