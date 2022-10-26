Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus.

From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” to his legendary Super Bowl halftime performance in 2022, Snoop has built an impressive legacy, earning many accolades. He has several MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and even a Primetime Emmy Award. Ironically, he holds the record for the most Grammy Award nominations, 17, without a single win.

In addition to his hip-hop career, Snoop has also established himself as a celebrity entrepreneur, selling everything from cookbooks (with Martha Stewart) to wine to cannabis gummies.

With so many business endeavors and spinning plates, it’s clear that Snoop isn’t running his brand on his own. Broadus is Snoop’s long-time spouse and business partner. She’s been helping Snoop manage his music deals and contracts since they met in high school, and the pair have only grown stronger over the years.

